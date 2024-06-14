Man arrested after 7 hour long standoff in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A standoff that lasted seven hours in National City ended with a man in custody Thursday afternoon, the National City Police Department said.

According to police, at 8:18 a.m., officers arrived at an apartment complex at 1939 E. 16th St. for a man acting erratically. Officials said the man was not a threat to himself or others at the time, so the crew cleared the scene.

The department received another call about the same man at the same location at 1:43 p.m. National City Police said they found him throwing large household items, including a TV, armoire and fire extinguisher, off his second-story apartment balcony.

Police told residents to remain inside their apartments due to the danger. Police negotiated with the man for 5 hours before calling in SWAT. National City Police said during this time, the man was making threats of "blowing up" the apartment residents and police.

After arriving on the scene, SWAT negotiated for two hours before deploying gas into the apartment to get the man out. Police said he was then arrested and transported to the hospital for tear gas treatment.

Officers took the man to the San Diego County jail for felony charges of threatening public employees and units were able to clear the scene at 8:18 p.m.

National City Police said no one was injured during the standoff.