Man arrested, accused of stabbing brother in Linda Vista home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police arrested a man early Friday morning on suspicion of stabbing his brother in a Linda Vista home.

According to police, officers were called to the 6800 block of Rico Court at around 1:45 a.m. in response to an incident inside a house.

Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old man with a non-life threatening stab wound on his shoulder area. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim’s brother, identified as 22-year-old Nuradin Jama, was arrested a short time later. The suspect allegedly walked into the kitchen and stabbed his brother for unknown reasons, police stated.

SDPD Western Division detectives were investigating the incident.