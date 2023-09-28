Man arrested, accused of shooting at home in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A 46-year-old man was in jail Thursday after being arrested in San Diego on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling in Spring Valley and firing an illegal firearm with negligence, both felonies, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting happened on Sept. 4 around 1 a.m. near the 10000 block of Chavacan Lane, according to Detective James Walker of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station arrived and found more than a dozen gun casings, along with multiple bullet holes to a nearby home. No one was hurt, the detective said.

An investigation was conducted by Rancho San Diego detectives with additional assistance from the San Diego Police Department, Walker said. Detectives identified Benjamin Bautista as a suspect in the shooting.

On Wednesday, around 8 a.m., Rancho San Diego detectives, along with the Crime Suppression Team, arrested Bautista near the 3200 block of Towser Street in San Diego.

An AR-15 ghost gun and multiple high-capacity magazines were located by the SDPD during a related investigation. The firearm has been linked to the Sept. 4 shooting and was in the custody of the Sheriff's Department.

Bautista was booked Wednesday into the San Diego Central Jail with bail set at $75,000. His arraignment is set for Friday at 1:30 p.m. at East Division Court in El Cajon.

