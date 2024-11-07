Man arrested, accused of attacking Santee 7-Eleven worker with knife

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) - A man who allegedly attacked an employee with a pocketknife Wednesday at an eastern San Diego County convenience store was arrested a short time later near the scene of the crime, authorities said.

The assailant, described as appearing to be homeless, entered the 7-Eleven in the 9700 block of Cuyamaca Street in Santee at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and got into an argument with the victim, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

During the quarrel, the man pulled out the small knife and stabbed the worker, then fled, Lt. David Chandroo said.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately clear, the lieutenant said.

Deputies searched the area and took a man matching the assailant's description into custody in the 9800 block of Mission Gorge Road, about a mile south of site of the assault. Witnesses identified the detainee, whose name was not immediately available, as the alleged perpetrator, Chandroo said.

