Man armed with hammer robs Rancho Bernardo jewelry store, runs away after owner fires gun

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man armed with a hammer robbed a jewelry store in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood and ran out of the store after the owner came out from the back office and fired a gun into the ceiling, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The robbery happened at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the store in the 16000 block of Bernardo Center Drive when a heavy-set man walked into the store with a hammer, the SDPD said in a watch commander's log.

The suspect smashed two display cases, grabbing several jewelry items, according to the police log.

The clerk yelled and the owner came from the back office with his gun and fired one round into the ceiling. The suspect ran out of the store northbound and the victim attempted to follow him but was unable to locate him.

The suspect was described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a black hat, blue and green camouflage face mask, gloves, black long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Nobody was injured during the robbery and the loss was undetermined.

Robbery investigators and a Northeastern Division detective responded to the scene to investigate the robbery.

