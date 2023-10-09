Man and woman sought in robbery of Clairemont Mesa East gas station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gas station was robbed by a man and a woman in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

Police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station's market in the 6100 block of Balboa Avenue at 7:05 p.m. Sunday when a man walked behind the front counter where the employee stood, grabbed her and told her to walk with him to the rear of the market, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

A woman opened an unlocked safe and grabbed an undetermined amount of money, the officer said.

The man was described as being in his 30s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing 250 pounds. He had black hair and wore a black jacket with black shorts.

The woman was in her 20s, 5 feet tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. She wore a purple wig, dark jeans and burgundy-colored jersey with yellow stripes on the sleeves.

The suspects left on foot southbound on Mt. Abernathy Avenue.

SDPD Northern Division detectives were investigating.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.