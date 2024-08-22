Watch Now
Man and woman sought in La Jolla hit-and-run crash

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – A search was launched for a man and woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash in a La Jolla neighborhood early Thursday morning.

San Diego Police said the collision happened just before 12:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bellevue Avenue.

Police believe a Nissan Rogue, for unknown reasons, crashed into a parked Dodge Durango and then overturned, landing on its roof.

A man and woman got out of the upside down Rogue and ran away from the scene; descriptions of the pair were not immediately available.

It is unknown if they were injured in the wreck.

