Man and woman shot in Stockton, suspect outstanding

Posted at 12:40 PM, May 04, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot Friday night in the Stockton area, Watch Commander O'Brien said.

Central Division officers responded to calls of a shooting at 3155 L. St. around 10:30 p.m. to find a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg and a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Both victims were treated by first responders and transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the victims were unable to provide any suspect or incident details. SDPD's Street Gangs Unit was notified of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

