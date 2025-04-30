Man and woman hit by vehicle on El Cajon street, suffer serious injuries

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman suffered severe injuries in a collision in El Cajon, police said Wednesday.

El Cajon Police officers responded to the crash at North Second Street between Peach Avenue and Broadway at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation revealed the male victim was wearing dark clothing while riding on a BMX-style bicycle with no lighting and the female victim was walking by his side as they crossed 800 N. Second St. mid-block when a 20-year-old driver traveling north on Second Street struck the couple, causing them to land on the vehicle's windshield, according to Lt. Joe Crawford of the El Cajon Police Department.

The man suffered facial fractures, internal brain bleeding and was listed in critical but stable condition and the woman suffered a broken collar bone and abrasions, police said. Both were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the couple remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, Crawford said.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the collision to call 619-579-3311.

