Man and woman arrested, face charges in North County retail thefts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man and woman were arrested in connection with retail thefts across San Diego’s North County, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies served a search warrant on March 13 in the 1200 block of La Casa Drive in San Marcos, and during a search of the premises, deputies found close to $200,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including wine and champagne.

The warrant, served by the sheriff’s Community Policing and Problem-Solving (COPPS) Unit, was “the result of an investigation into thefts at numerous retail stores in the North County and across Southern California,” sheriff’s officials said.

John Michael Mastrobuono, 49, and 45-year-old Jenise Christine Mastrobuono were arrested on charges of grand theft and conspiracy, officials announced.

No other details on the investigation were released by sheriff’s officials.