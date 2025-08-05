Man allegedly robs San Diego bank with note, suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man in his 20s allegedly slipped a note to a teller and made off with an undetermined amount of cash from a bank in the neighborhood of Clairemont Mesa East in San Diego, authorities reported Tuesday.

The non-violent robbery occurred at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Balboa Avenue in a shopping center near the intersection of Genesee Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. The suspect then left the bank in an unknown direction, said police. He was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall man wearing a black hat, a hooded sweatshirt and brown pants.

Detectives with the department responded and were investigating the robbery.

The contents of the note and the amount of money taken were not available.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the robbery to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.