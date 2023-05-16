Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of stealing over a dozen vehicle side mirrors in University City

car_side_mirror_theft_051623.jpg
KGTV
car_side_mirror_theft_051623.jpg
Posted at 6:26 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 09:26:15-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of stealing over a dozen vehicle side mirrors in a University City neighborhood.

At around 3:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers were called to the 4100 block of Nobel Drive regarding a report of parked vehicles being vandalized.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they spotted a man in possession of at least 18 side mirrors and took him into custody.

Police told ABC 10News they were able to recover most of the mirrors, which will be taken in as evidence in the case.

Officers left notes on the vehicles to notify owners of the missing mirrors.

It is unknown why the man targeted the side mirrors, and police said they were not aware of any new trend involving the theft of vehicle mirrors.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Join the March for Babies!

Community Connection

Join the March for Babies!