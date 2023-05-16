Man accused of stealing over a dozen vehicle side mirrors in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of stealing over a dozen vehicle side mirrors in a University City neighborhood.

At around 3:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers were called to the 4100 block of Nobel Drive regarding a report of parked vehicles being vandalized.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they spotted a man in possession of at least 18 side mirrors and took him into custody.

Police told ABC 10News they were able to recover most of the mirrors, which will be taken in as evidence in the case.

Officers left notes on the vehicles to notify owners of the missing mirrors.

It is unknown why the man targeted the side mirrors, and police said they were not aware of any new trend involving the theft of vehicle mirrors.