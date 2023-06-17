Man accused of shooting San Diego Police Officer pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO — Sitting in a county jail on Friday afternoon, a 30-year-old man plead not guilty to accusations of shooting a San Diego Police Officer.

JC Sartor lead police on a week-long man hunt before being arrested on Wednesday in Kearny Mesa.

Sartor faces five charges, including attempted premeditated murder on a peace officer. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. on June 8 in the area of Ogden Street and Shiloh Road.

The officer was investigating an auto-theft report at the time of the shooting, was hospitalized and was expected to survive, according to SDPD officials.

The Deputy District Attorney on the case, Clay Biddle, says this kind of "senseless violence" will not be tolerated in the county.

"Anytime someone tries to kill a cop, they will be found, they will be tried, and they will be prosecuted under the court of law," Biddle said to reporters after the arraignment.

Sartor has a lengthy criminal record dating back more than ten years.

Biddle says the defendant has an ongoing active case in East County also involving vehicle theft.

Sartor is being held without bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 28.