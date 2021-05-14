Man accused of scrawling swastikas, antisemitic graffiti on SDSU building

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego man is facing charges related to the discovery of swastikas and other antisemitic phrases and symbols scrawled on a San Diego State University building.

SDSU Police officials said Tri Boomer Sov, a 50-year-old non-student, was identified as the suspect allegedly responsible for the graffiti on a building in the 5100 block of College Avenue.

The graffiti was reported on March 9, according to SDSU Police.

SDSU Police said: “Sov was charged with misdemeanor vandalism while in custody on another non-related matter.”

Sov was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday. The case was turned over to the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for review.

SDSU Police Capt. Mike Hastings said, “We denounce acts of bias toward any of our community members. We take all reports of criminal activity seriously and will continue to respond and investigate such matters with care.”