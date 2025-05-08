Watch Now
Man accused of robbing City Heights 7-Eleven store sought by San Diego Police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Investigators sought public help Thursday to find a man who robbed a City Heights convenient store at knifepoint.

Around 3:20 p.m., March 8, a man entered a 7-Eleven at 4350 University Ave. and stole an unspecified amount of merchandise, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the man punched an employee, brandished a knife and attempted to take cash from the register, although no cash was reported stolen. He fled southbound on foot.

The suspect was described as a 25- to 30-year-old man wearing black shorts, a black-hoodie, a black JanSport backpack and shoes resembling the Nike Air Max 97 in red, white and blue. He has tattoos on the top of both of hands.

Authorities urged anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect to call the SDPD's Robbery Unit at 619-515-2772 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 was offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

