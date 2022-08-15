Man accused of killing 87-year-old pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The man accused of killing his roommate appeared in court on Monday. Jefferey Smith said he was not guilty of killing his roommate, an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch homeowner by the name of William Deignan.

Deignan was found dead in his home's pool on August 2nd. Court documents that ABC10 News obtained show that Deignan and Smith were acquaintances and had a sticky history.

It is unknown how Deignan and Smith knew each other, or for how long, but a restraining order granted to Deignan in July shows that the two lived together. And roughly a month later, Deignan was found dead in his pool.

In the courtroom Monday, the Judge told the defense, “Your not guilty plea and denial are entered.”

Smith is charged with first-degree murder and violating a protective order. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Currently, investigations are still ongoing. It is not known how 87-year-old William Deignan was killed in his Scripps Ranch home, only that police arrived on August 2 to find him at the bottom of his pool.

“This is obviously a tragic situation," says Deputy District Attorney, Jaimie Thomas. "Obviously we feel for the victim and victim's family right now.”

The restraining order that was granted in July to Willian Deignan asks for Smith to move out of Deignan's home as well as remain away from Deignan and his property,

It alleges that Deignan experienced verbal abuse, intimidation, and fear of mental, physical and emotional harm because of Smith.

It also went on to say that Smith allegedly stole food and property from Deignan.

Police have not released any information about the relationship between the pair, the motive for the killing, or how Deignan died.

It is also not known how Smith and Deignan began living together, or for how long.

However 6 days after Deignan was found in his pool, Smith was found inside of Deignan's home. He was arrested by police and is currently in Chula Vista, held without bail.

Smith's next court appearance is August 22nd.