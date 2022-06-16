Man accused of impersonating deputy appears in court

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- New developments surround the 21-year-old man accused of impersonating a San Diego County sheriff's deputy.

Pictures from the sheriff's department showed items that investigators said Michael Anthony Carmichael was using.

On Wednesday, Carmichael appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to seven charges, but this was not his first run-in with law enforcement.

During the arraignment, Carmichael's lawyer requested his client’s bail to remain the same, at $170,000. She also asked that her client be admitted into a residential treatment facility. Those were both granted by Judge Laura Duffy, who added, "The court finds that you are a danger to the community."

She also said to Carmichael, "You are not a police officer."

While Deputy Public Defender Summer Shafer, who is representing Carmichael, said, "Mr. Carmichael is 21 years old, he does not have a significant criminal history."

The District Attorney's Office noted that Carmichael was arrested while on probation, that he has been on since last year

"The conduct [in the probation case] is almost identical to this case," shared the DA's office. "That someone would have as a police officer."

The charges Carmichael faces have to do with a June 13 incident in which eh allegedly impersonated a police officer by wearing police tactical gear and stopping a driver for a traffic stop.

A real deputy saw flashing lights and went to help, only to have Carmichael get into his car and take off. Carmichael allegedly turned off his lights and drove away from authorities.

Later, the real deputy came upon a crash scene, where Carmichael and his 18-year-old girlfriend were taken to safety while their car was up in flames.

"Your plea and being on probation has not deterred you from acting on this behavior," shared Duffy.

The DA's Office says there has been eight other instances where Carmichael has pretended to be a cop. But charges for those cases have not been filed yet.

The judge ordered that Carmichael not own any weapons and not get behind the wheel of a car.

Carmichael has a felony readiness hearing on June 23 and a preliminary examination on June 27.