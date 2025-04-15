Man accused in multiple San Diego County, El Centro thefts arrested after chase

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of multiple thefts across El Centro and in San Diego County was arrested after a short highway pursuit, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers located the suspect Sunday behind the wheel of a vehicle reportedly linked to the alleged thefts. The suspect, who was not identified, also had an active felony warrant out of Riverside County, according to the El Centro Police Department.

Police said they attempted to conduct an enforcement stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued onto westbound Interstate toward San Diego, where the suspect was said to have lived.

Spike strips were deployed at a border checkpoint and the vehicle was stopped. The California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Border Patrol assisted the ECPD in the effort.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Imperial County Jail on suspicion of various felony charges and for his warrant.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.