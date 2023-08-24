Watch Now
Man, 72, stabbed in stomach in Old Town

A 72-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed at the Old Town Trolley Station.
Posted at 8:27 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 11:27:36-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 72-year-old man is in the hospital Thursday after being stabbed in the abdomen in the Old Town neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday to the 4000 block of Taylor Street where they learned the victim was stabbed by an unknown suspect, said Officer Robert Hems.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no suspect information, Heims said.

The department's Western Division is investigating this stabbing and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-692-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

