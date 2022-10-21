Watch Now
Man, 42, stabbed by two attackers in North Park

Posted at 6:46 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 09:46:24-04

SAN DEIGO (CNS) — A 42-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he was stabbed by two attackers in the North Park area of San Diego.

The victim was at 3900 Georgia Street at 1:12 a.m. when he was approached by two male suspects who both started to cut him multiple times on the arm and head, San Diego Police said.

The suspects drove away in a silver sedan, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital.

San Diego Police Mid City Detectives are investigating the stabbing.

