Man, 33, arrested in fatal Logan Heights hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 33-year-old man was arrested this week for alleged fleeing when the vehicle he was driving fatally struck a pedestrian on a Logan Heights street.

Brandon Anthony Vasaturo of San Diego was taken into custody late Wednesday morning, two days after the deadly predawn hit-and-run, according to police.

The victim, a man in his 60s whose name has not been released, was walking in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue when he was struck shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Following the crash, the motorist continued driving and left the area, SDPD Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Acting on a tip, traffic-accident investigators found the car believed to have been involved in the fatality parked a block away from where it had occurred, Houseman said.

Vasaturo was booked into county jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.