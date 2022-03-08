Man, 28, wounded in Lakeside stabbing

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A confrontation between two transients near El Capitan High School escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of the men wounded and the other under arrest, authorities said.

The assault at Cactus County Park in the 10600 block of Ashwood Street in Lakeside was reported shortly after 3 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the 28-year-old victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Aaron Meleen said.

Deputies searched the area for about a half-hour before finding the 25- year-old suspected assailant in a riverbed area and taking him into custody without incident. His name was not immediately available.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing were unclear, Meleen said.

