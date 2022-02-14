Mama's Kitchen volunteers find love while giving back to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – Before Brad and Summer became Brad and Summer Stech. They were two people who great up in the same area.

They went to the same schools but never really paid each other any attention except when it came to Brad's height.

"Brad is 6'8, so even in six, seven, eighth grade, he was a giant you couldn't miss him," Summer said.

But their relationship changed when they got involved with the school's theatre program. Brad and Summer also went to prom together and then went separate ways.

Until they reconnected in college, they rekindled their romance, and years later, they were married living in San Diego, where Mama's Kitchen comes in.

Summer, who has always had a passion for volunteering, was captivated by the organization's mission to provide free meals for those dealing with critical illnesses.

Volunteers put together medically tailored meal kits, delivering them to their homes. Since Summer and Brad were inseparable, the couple used this volunteer opportunity to grow their love.

"When you're in a relationship, you come together around the things that are important to you," Brad said. "It was important for her, so it was important for me."

Twenty years later, they're still volunteering, but now they have three children helping out, turning this into a true family affair.

Mama's Kitchen also brought Linda and John together. Both were volunteers but never talked much. Until one day in the kitchen, John put on a little music while they were working. Both discovered they had a lot in common, and then Linda made her move. And they've been together since.

"So, at one point, I thought, well, you might be fun to have a coffee with or a glass of wine," Linda Cory Allen said. "So, I gave him my business card and said if you want to have coffee sometime, give me a call."

Two stories that blossomed out of dedication and love to serve the community.

