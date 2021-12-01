Mama’s Kitchen 'Tree of Life Ceremony' returns to commemorate World AIDS Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People worldwide will gather Wednesday to recognize World AIDS Day and help raise awareness about the disease.

Mama’s Kitchen is teaming back up with Village Hillcrest for its 30th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event includes a candlelight vigil and holiday music by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. The event will also honor those affected by AIDS and recognize the ongoing leadership efforts made to end the worldwide epidemic.

Tree of Life is a free event; however, registration and proof of vaccination are required. The event begins at 6 p.m. at 3965 Fifth Avenue, San Diego.

Attendees can also personalize a heart ornament with a message of love, hope for the future, or honor or memory of someone special. The ornaments will hang on the tree in the center of the Village Hillcrest Plaza throughout December.

The Ornaments cOst $15 each or two for $25 and can also be purchased online at mamaskitchen.org. All proceeds support Mama’s Kitchen’s nutrition services.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global HIV epidemic claimed fewer lives in 2015 than at any point in almost 20 years. They cite prevention programs that have reduced the number of new HIV infections and a massive expansion of antiretroviral therapy that has reduced the number of people dying of HIV-related causes.