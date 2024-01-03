Police investigating fatal collision in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating a fatal collision that left a man dead at a busy intersection in Midway District Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened around 7 p.m. at the busy intersection of Midway Drive, West Point Loma Boulevard and Sports Arena Boulevard, where all three streets connect.

San Diego Police Department Sgt. Sahm Poorsaleh said a woman driving a red truck hit a 65-year-old male pedestrian. The driver in the truck remained on scene and witnesses started CPR for the man.

Police officers on the scene shut down the roads, and the San Diego Fire Department declared the man deceased, according to Poorsaleh.

The pedestrian's name is being withheld at this time.