Major construction hits SAN Sunday; plan ahead for travel, officials say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Major construction for San Diego International Airport in front of Terminal 1 will begin Sunday and extend through the end of 2024, airport officials announced.

Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. The Terminal 1 lot has closed to incoming traffic and all cars remaining in the lot will need to exit by June 14, according to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. As of June 15, the Terminal 1 parking lot will be permanently closed.

Also on June 15, the pedestrian bridge in front of Terminal 1 that currently takes pedestrians to the T1 parking lot and to the ground transportation island will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1.

The work will make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024, as well as a new on-airport roadway that will divert westbound traffic from Harbor Drive onto the airport property.

"Construction has started on the New T1 which is the replacement of the current Terminal 1," said Kimberly Becker, airport authority president and CEO. "Passengers should plan ahead and expect that construction and lack of on- site parking will create delays whether traveling to or from either of the terminals at SAN. We understand that construction can be an inconvenience, but we promise the result will be worth it."

Some of the authority's suggestions include making parking reservations ahead of time at www.san.org/Parking, using public transportation including the free last-mile San Diego Flyer shuttle or getting picked up or dropped off.

Beginning in early July, passengers can expect additional construction impacts at the terminal.