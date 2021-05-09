Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes off Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH (CNS) - A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday evening off the coast of Hermosa Beach.

The quake was reported at 6:55 p.m. about three miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach, according to Caltech.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported on its "Did You Feel It" website that it was felt from West Los Angeles to Long Beach and that no damage was reported by people who notified the site.

Dr. Lucy Jones of the Southern California Seismic Network tweeted, "Tonight's M3.7 off Hermosa Beach is near the Palos Verdes fault with a compatible thrust faulting mechanism. Caltech's fault associator gives it 46% chance of being on the PV fault. Second quake today and third this week in that vicinity."