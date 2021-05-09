Watch
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes off Hermosa Beach

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, a mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on an iPhone in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Earthquake Early Warning System
Posted at 7:47 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 22:47:38-04

HERMOSA BEACH (CNS) - A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday evening off the coast of Hermosa Beach.

The quake was reported at 6:55 p.m. about three miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach, according to Caltech.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported on its "Did You Feel It" website that it was felt from West Los Angeles to Long Beach and that no damage was reported by people who notified the site.

Dr. Lucy Jones of the Southern California Seismic Network tweeted, "Tonight's M3.7 off Hermosa Beach is near the Palos Verdes fault with a compatible thrust faulting mechanism. Caltech's fault associator gives it 46% chance of being on the PV fault. Second quake today and third this week in that vicinity."

