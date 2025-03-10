Lyft driver hijacked by rider at gunpoint

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of holding up a Lyft driver at gunpoint and assaulting her after she picked him up in Lemon Grove, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies told ABC 10News the situation unfolded just after 9:45 p.m. when the driver picked up the unidentified man in the Lemon Grove area.

According to deputies, the rider threatened the driver with a gun and then forced her to drive around the area for about an hour.

During the ordeal, deputies said the man assaulted and choked her.

The Lyft driver eventually stopped at a dispensary parking lot on Harris Street, off state Route 94 and near Massachusetts Avenue, and it was there that deputies said the rider tried to get passersby to purchase marijuana for him.

Despite being in danger, deputies said the driver managed to secretly text 911 for help.

Moments later, deputies arrived at the parking lot and arrested the rider.

Deputies did not release any additional details on the incident.