Lucky Duck Foundation on track to distribute 1.5 million meals to homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Lucky Duck Foundation says it feeds hundreds of unsheltered individuals every day and is on track to distribute 1.5 million meals.

The local organization started its program more than two years ago, in response to COVID-19. The executive director says they are going to continue their efforts by working with other organizations.

The foundation says it feeds more than 1,000 people every day. The purpose is to use the meals as a way to build trust with the homeless.

“A meal can be a great olive branch; a great trust and rapport builder,” says Executive Direct Drew Moser.

The Lucky Duck Foundation works with several organizations, including Feeding San Diego. Volunteers were out early Wednesday morning packing food items for outreach teams.

“We surveyed the outreach workers to get their feedback,” says Moser. “97 percent of them said it’s live-saving sustenance. 88 percent said it improves their interaction with people. Folks are more willing to seek and receive the services that exist.”

Moser says he understands there is a housing shortage throughout San Diego County, but he says their programs are designed to provide unsheltered residents with immediate access to resources and services.

The Lucky Duck Foundation says it is always looking for more volunteers.