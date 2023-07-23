Loved ones remember 24-year-old man who died mountain biking in Jacumba

JACUMBA, Calif. (KGTV) — The memories of Kai Torres Bronson still bring a smile to the face of his "Aunty Jenn."

“At an early age, you could tell Kai was very special," said Jennifer Rico.

Rico spoke on behalf of Kai's family on Saturday morning.

Kai, 24, died unexpectedly last weekend while mountain biking in Jacumba.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, it responded to two separate calls shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, regarding people who had fallen ill because of the extreme heat near Goat Canyon Trestle.

Kai was among a group of mountain bikers who stopped to help a group of four distressed hikers.

Three of the hikers were airlifted to safety to be treated for dehydration, while the fourth one walked back to the trailhead on their own.

However, Kai eventually collapsed and died while being transported from the DeAnza Spring Resort to an air ambulance.

Kai was a beloved son, brother, and cousin from Otay Mesa who loved spending time outside.

Kai's friends and family affectionately called him "Kai Kai".

“It brings the family some comfort knowing our Kai Kai died the way that he lived, going out of his way to help others," said Rico.

Kai's family wants to encourage people who might be going outdoors this summer to remember to bring plenty of water with them.

“They hope that everyone who has been touched by Kai and by Kai’s story learns from it. Be a good person. Look out for others and take care of each other," added Rico.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Kai's family cover the funeral expenses.