Love is in the air: San Diego couple secretly tie the knot on Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Meeting at the altar to seal the deal five years after they started dating is Marissa and Albert.

"Love is in the air. We have a good sense of humor," said Marissa Beaman. "We wake up with a good attitude. We wake up dancing."

It's a true San Diego love story that bloomed inside a Hillcrest restaurant.

"I dropped my napkin, and he picked it up," said Beaman.

Officiating their marriage was Jerry Handfield.

"The most exciting day of the year to get married," said Handfield.

He came dressed in a suit from the 1800s and a top hat.

"I do it because couples love to have somebody who is dressed up like this," he said.

Jerry and I were two of three who watched the couple say I do. They didn't invite anyone and told very few.

"They'll watch the news at 4:30 and find out," said Albert Zapia.

The two planned to enjoy their new marriage by eating a nice dinner.