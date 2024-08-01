Looking at progress a year after the city's tent ban

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One year after the city of San Diego's tent ban, 16th street and National Avenue in the East Village is still cleared of tents.

"The difference on the street in our community is tremendous," said Fernando Hernandez.

Hernandez is the principal of Perkins Elementary School. He says before the ban, students couldn’t walk on the sidewalk because of the tents.

"It was a huge safety issue because of traffic. We had to call the police for escorts," he said.

Hernandez says for the first time, the students were able to take field trips this year and walk to Petco Park.

"It feels liberating. It feels amazing that we can walk anywhere in the community," said Hernandez.

But there is still a homeless encampment in the neighborhood. Not right in front of the school, but down the block at Cesar Chavez Park. Many of the kids who live in the tents go to the school.

ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens spoke to a mom from Nicaragua who says this is a better option than being back home. She says she was sexually abused and her family is being threatened by the government.

"It was hard to leave my mom and dad behind there. That is all I have," she said.

"It hurts to see them here. I am inviting them to the school right now to shower at the school. To keep their important possessions locked up in our closets," said Hernandez.

When it comes to the homeless issue, Hernandez says the community has made a lot of progress but there is still more work to be done.