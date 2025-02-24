Longtime San Diego Zoo employee Boulderson Lau dies at 51

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego Zoo employee of almost 23 years who worked his way up to senior wildlife nutrition assistant passed away this month at the age of 51, zoo officials said.

Boulderson Lau was found dead in his San Diego apartment on Feb. 2. Police had been called there for a welfare check after Lau was absent from work. The cause of death was pending.

A graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a degree in zoology, Lau was inspired by his native Hawaiian roots to study coral reef biology and fish population ecology. During his college years, he worked as a laboratory technician, where he examined animals such as fish, butterflies and crabs.

After his studies and before coming to the zoo, Lau worked at a fishery enforcing regulatory laws. His position required the study of nutrition and feeding habits, which led him to his ultimate wildlife nutrition duties at the zoo.

"The work being done behind the scenes is what keeps the Zoo running day after day. Nutritional Assistants like Mr. Lau are vital to each and every animal's well-being, and getting a look into such a job was definitely eye opening for all the interns," zoo officials said about Lau. "With his dedication and enthusiasm for providing all of the Zoo's animals with diverse foods, Mr. Lau is definitely a hero for wildlife."

As a senior wildlife nutrition assistant, Lau prepared foods such as racks of ribs for the carnivores, armfuls of vegetables for the herbivores and a variety of treats for enrichment. Zoo officials said Lau held a very important role within the Nutritional Services Department, which determines an animal's diet.

Diet information from the nutritionist was given to Lau so he could wash, weigh, chop, portion and prepare food for a variety of animals daily.

Creative problem-solving was a part of what made Lau's job so enjoyable, and he loved it when he and his co-workers put their creative minds together to figure out the best methods for preparing a diverse selection of foods that were both nutritious and tasty for the animals. Primates were a particularly tough task, as like humans, they can be quite picky eaters and are able to notice if the same food is being given each day.

Another challenge was when an animal needed to take medicine, which was sometimes incorporated into food to make it more palatable, based on trial and error to determine which foods worked best.

Lau's friends and family say he had many interests outside of work. He was an avid collector, and loved going to Comic-Con and Disneyland.

San Diego County Deputy Public Defender Travis Jossenbenberger, a friend of Lau's, said he loved films and "would go to the movies every week religiously."

"... He also loved Disneyland, Knott's Scary Farm, and generally found solace in theme parks and special attractions. And while he collected a lot of things, I would say they were all proxies for the memories he made. He only really got stuff when he went somewhere or did something," Jossenbenberger said.

"Bo was kind and thoughtful he would never say anything bad about anybody. Bo appreciated his time with friends but wasn't afraid to go and do what he wanted even if that meant he was doing it alone. He loved movies, books and fantastic stories. Comic-Con, Disney, Marvel, "Star Wars" and occasionally telling a little story of his own," friend and co-worker Isaac Hebert said.

"I loved my older brother. He is simply amazing, and I just couldn't imagine my life without him. I will truly miss him as he will be forever dear to my heart," said Lau's sister, Ci-Ci.

Affectionately known as "Bo," Lau is survived by his mother Louisa Lau, older sister Alexia Lau, and twin sisters Ci-Ci and Didi Lau.

