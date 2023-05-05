Longtime San Diego TV news anchor Paul Bloom dies at age 76

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Longtime San Diego TV news anchor Paul Bloom passed away at age 76, his son confirmed to ABC 10News.

Richard Bloom said his father died in Las Vegas on Thursday, and he told ABC 10News that family members were able to spend time with him in the days just prior to his passing.

Richard Bloom, who described his father as the “best dad ever," said the family did not yet have memorial plans for his father.

Paul Bloom was a fixture in San Diego television news over his lengthy career, serving as an anchor/reporter for local stations KUSI, KNSD, and Fox 5.