Long-time patient voices concerns as Scripps Health to exit Medicare Advantage

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — "Start thinking about your patients and not your pocketbook," says Ann Beever.

That is her message to Scripps. She received an email from Scripps Health that her Medicare Advantage plan will not be in-network for Scripps Clinic and Scripps Coastal doctors, starting next year.

"We are screwed basically because we cannot keep our doctors. Some of us have had the same doctor for years," she added.

Near her home in Rancho Bernardo is the Scripps Clinic. She has been going there for decades. They have much of her medical history.

Beever likes the service.

"I am freaking out. I have had eight surgeries in the last five years. I have seen multiple specialists at Scripps. I am on quite a bit of medications. My doctor monitors that religiously," she said.

Officials from Scripps Health tell us amid unprecedented financial pressures, 'we are looking at all we do and when necessary, making difficult decisions to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of the community we serve. The revenue from Medicare Advantage plans is not sufficient to cover the cost of the patient care we provide."

Scripps also confirmed about 32,000 patients' advantage plans will not be accepted.

"We pay social security. We have worked all our lives. Now we cannot even get the benefits," said Beever.

Officials from Scripps also tell us "Medicare Advantage plans may continue to be accepted by doctors in other medical groups affiliated with Scripps, allowing patients to continue to receive care at Scripps hospitals."

Beever’s biggest concern is losing her primary care doctor, who she has seen for 10 years.

"I don’t know what to do. I don’t know where to go. If I am going to see my specialist. I have no clue what is going to happen," she added.

Officials tell us doctors from both Scripps Clinic and Scripps Coastal will continue to accept original Medicare, Part A and Part B.