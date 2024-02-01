Logan Heights property owner shows canal flood risk ahead of next storm

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — In Logan Heights, the cleanup effort continues from last week’s storm. The nearby canal is still littered with debris from rain runoff that turned into a river.

“It was 15 feet higher than it’s supposed to be…up and over, flooding all of this,” said Daryl Nann.

Nann’s property, which includes several affordable rental units, sits just across the street. When the canal overflowed, several of her apartments were under about five feet of water. One tenant and her newborn had to be rescued by boat. All of her bottom floor tenants are now displaced.

Nann and 10News reporter Madison Weil walked down the canal to see why that happened.

Nann says the city has since cleared some of the debris. During last week’s flood, she says the main problem was water in the canal couldn’t flow underneath a concrete bridge, which became clogged.

“A branch will come here…next to that will be a mattress, a bicycle…and they all get churned up and caught between these pillars. And then it doesn’t keep flowing…and all the water floods the neighborhoods above,” she explained.

While the city has made progress here, she says some drains on her street remain obstructed.

And with more rain in the forecast, Nann spent Wednesday stacking sandbags in front of each door on her property.

She says five years ago, she spent about $2,500 on a drain and pump system to prevent something like this from happening.

“And that’s why I stopped paying my flood insurance, because I did all this work and spent all this money on this,” she said.

While her pump system was working last Monday, she says the sheer volume of water from the canal was simply too much.

“If we have normal rain I should be fine. If we have something like that coming over, I won’t be fine,” she said.

Nann has set up a GoFundMe to help her tenants who have been displaced because of the flood. You can helpby donating here.

