Logan Heights art gallery remembering lives lost to COVID-19 during Dia de los Muertos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- People are honoring their loved ones on this Dia De Los Muertos all over San Diego County.

At the Bread & Salt Gallery in Logan Heights, several artists set up elaborate murals remembering those who have died.

“It’s just a beautiful celebration of the lives that were lived, and not just mourning the death,” said local visual artist Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio.

This year, people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 are also being remembered.

Ortiz-Rubio created an altar to be shared with the public, with a projection of a mural she painted outside the building to raise awareness and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Her artwork was sponsored by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Now, she’s giving a space for people to honor their loved ones who have passed from the virus.

“Just wanted to have a place to recognize that… they were here,” she said.

“I have very handmade little frames that people can come place the picture of their loved one and choose the spot on the altar.”

CDPH partnered with Ortiz-Rubio, Bread & Salt Gallery owners, and Champions for Health to also put on a mobile vaccination clinic during the event, giving people an opportunity to be vaccinated if any challenges have stopped them before.

“I think it’s a wonderful initiative, and Jim and Isabel, the owners of the gallery, embraced it fully and have been very supportive for it to happen.” Said Ortiz-Rubio.

The gallery will be open again from 4 PM to 8 PM Tuesday for the public to see the altars.

