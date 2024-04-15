Local woman with family near Gaza border concerned by Iran's attack on Israel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ruth Mastron, a volunteer at the House of Israel, was deeply concerned when she heard about Iran’s attack on Israel.

"I've got relatives in Ashkalon here right next to the Gaza border," said Mastron. "We all immediately got on the phone and called every relative, every friend." Mastron said.

Mastron said her relatives slept in bomb shelters on Saturday night, listening in fear as hundreds of drones and missiles exploded in the skies above their homes.

"We were all worried sick. Nobody got much sleep last night," Mastron said. "It looks like they came through the night safe and sound, well, still alive. I wont say safe and sound."

Benjamin Radd, a senior fellow at UCLA's International Institute, said that Iran’s direct attack on Israel is unprecedented.

"In the past, Iran has acted against Israel through proxies," Radd said. "Never before has it been from Iran into Israel."

Radd said he anticipated this attack after suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Syria two weeks ago.

"Regardless of what Iran thinks it's justified reasons were, we now saw a tremendous outpouring of support for Israel that pretty much diminished in the last weeks and months," Radd said.

President Biden condemned Iran's attack and stated his support in defending Israel. But according to ABC News, he has made it clear that the U.S. will not participate in any retaliation strike.

"What remains to be seen is how Israel responds and whether Israel decides to escalate," Radd said.

Mastron is hoping that won't happen.

"Just praying we don't have to find out more about how that works," Mastron said.

10News reached out to the House of Iran to for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.