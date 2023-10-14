Local union president says new Kaiser deal is a win-win

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Days after healthcare workers protested around the clock at Kaiser locations in San Diego County a deal was finally struck by kaiser and the coalition of kaiser permanente unions early Friday morning.

Michael Ramey is an ultrasound technician.

He has been with Kaiser for 27 years and was one of the healthcare workers leading the strikes as the president of one of the local unions.

"I was able to understand that I was stepping away from the job because of my patients because of the care they just weren't receiving ," said Ramey.

He said one of the biggest issues was the staffing situation at many Kaiser locations. However, Kaiser claimed that was a false narrative at the time.

"We're going to be addressing that based on the terms of this agreement. So that as a health care worker brings me a lot of satisfaction because I know myself and my colleagues and my coworkers will be able to provide the quality of care and level of care that our patients deserve," said Ramey.

Ramey was actually at the bargaining table and cast one of the votes early this morning that led to the tentative agreement.

"There was a sigh of relief because I knew that it was the right thing to do and I knew it was for the right reasons," said Ramey.

During a joint audio-only press briefing hours after the deal was struck, it was revealed the secretary of labor was also part of the negotiations.

Some of the details include.

