Local Ukrainian-American reacts to Russian invasion threat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After weeks of Russian troops surrounding Ukraine threatening an invasion, President Biden is now certain Russian President Putin will invade Ukraine.

"We have reason to believe that Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week," he said Friday.

It's news that worries San Diegan Vika Pop because her entire family is in northeastern Ukraine.

"Knowing that everyone there, it's really hard to concentrate on today's life," she explained.

As she holds a picture of them close, all she can think is that they don't deserve this.

"They should not face any craziness. All they want to do is just live a normal life like everyone else — go to school, go to work and not experience the taste of the war," said Pop.

She said makes her feel great that Ukraine is receiving support from Americans.

"We know that we're not alone in this in this fight because the world- the civilization understands the danger of how it can turn out," she explained.

She said her family has made the basic preparations of gathering documents but they are continuing on with their everyday lives while they wait to see what happens.

"Today, I went to the bank to send money to volunteers that are supporting the Ukrainian Army-helping to arm [and] helping to do whatever it takes," said Pop.

She said if her family could tell the U.S. anything it'd be to help.

"Don't give up on Ukraine because we are the frontier to stop the evil. Help us. Pray for us. Let's take care of this trouble that is happening in the world," she said.

A group calling to "Stand With Ukraine" will hold a rally on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Balboa Park.

