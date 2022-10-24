Local, state and bi-national leaders meet in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Local, state, and bi-national leaders are coming together for one common goal — to advance the border region.

The 15th annual Bi-national Delegation is being held in Mexico. The purpose of the delegation is for leaders on both sides to come together, discuss what’s important for the border region and collaborate on different ideas and projects.

“The relationship between California and Mexico is by far the most important foreign relationship that our state has,” says California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

Nearly 100 business and community leaders from San Diego and Baja California traveled to Mexico City for the event.

“This is the san Diego-Tijuana way,” says Mayor Todd Gloria. “We’re finding better ways to do things better, more efficiently, and more effectively. That’s why this trip is really important.”

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the delegation after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

During Monday’s press conference, leaders explained the US-Mexico relationship, borer infrastructure, environmental projects, and the economy are the top priorities.

They also highlighted the importance of the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry which is currently under construction. It will help reduce wait times for the thousands of people who cross the border daily.

Mayor Todd Gloria also noted there is a continued push to come up with solutions to the Tijuana-River Valley issue.

The delegation will run through Wednesday.