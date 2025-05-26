Local restaurants partners with app to combat food waste

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — In an effort to reduce food waste, many local restaurants are teaming up with a unique app that allows consumers to purchase unsold meals at significantly reduced prices.

KuJoEats, a restaurant specializing in traditional Filipino and Hawaiian cuisine, is one such establishment embracing this innovative solution.

Owner Joel Soriano noted that prior to using the app Too Good To Go, the restaurant often dealt with substantial leftovers, which he felt uncomfortable throwing away.

"I typically kind of cringe when I'm throwing away food and stuff like that," he explained.

The app connects customers with discounted meals that are about to go unsold. Soriano shared that meals typically cost one-third of their original price through the platform.

“So you got $25 worth of food for $7,” he said. “These aren't just like individual like this is actually a lot of food. Oh yeah, it’s a whole meal. A lot of customers have to grab a forklift just to get out of here."

Sarah Sodoroff, a spokesperson for Too Good To Go, described how the app operates: "When you open the app, if you filter to the map function, you’ll see a number of different dots on the map."

Each dot represents a participating business, showcasing the location and value of the food available, she added.

Soriano adds, they offer "surprise bags", which contain assorted food items, often featuring customer favorites. The offerings change daily based on surplus, ensuring a diverse selection for users.

Downloading the app is free, with no additional charges. Sodoroff highlighted its broader impact, stating, "To date, they've already rescued 25 million meals from being thrown out in the U.S."

Soriano believes the app creates a win-win situation for the environment, businesses, and consumers alike. As more restaurants join this initiative, efforts to combat food waste are gaining momentum while also providing excellent value to customers.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.