Local religious groups on Roe v. Wade overturned

(KGTV) — Local religious organizations are speaking out following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Reverend Dr. Caleb J. Lines is a senior minister at University Christian Church in Hillcrest.

During Sunday's service, Lines wore a shirt that read 'Reproductive Rights Are Women's Rights.'

The congregation is majority pro-choice.

"We recognize that there are all kinds of complications and health concerns that arise during pregnancy," Lines said.

While religious groups have primarily led the fight to overturn Roe v. Wade, Lines believes using the Bible to justify banning abortion is wrong.

"I think that if you're taking the Bible to mean that life begins at conception, you're cherry-picking verses and taking it out of context," Lines said.

In a 2014 Pew Research survey, most people who are anti-abortion say religion is a big influence on how they view abortion.

"God created us in his image, and he says life is precious, and I believe that," said Shirley James, who's a devout catholic.

This past Friday, Cardinal-Designate Robert McElroy issued a statement celebrating the Supreme Court's decision, saying in part that "Catholic social teaching holds that life begins at conception."

McElroy added that the Catholic church must do everything it can to support the unborn and families, including providing access to decent housing and good jobs.

Meanwhile, Lines said his church is not pro-abortion but believes banning abortions could lead to unsafe procedures.

He said one way to lower the rate of abortion is by expanding social programs.

"We ought to be helping people in those ways so that we prevent unwanted pregnancies and we limit the number of abortions," Lines said.