Local program offers vital resources to infants, toddlers with special needs

San Diego (KGTV) — While school districts and the San Diego County Office of Education work to support families of students with special needs, some medical conditions and developmental delays are discovered well before a child enters the classroom. The Hope Infant Family Support Program is helping little ones as early as birth.

ABC 10News reporter Natay Holmes introduces us to 17-month-old Grayson. Like most toddlers his age, he’s curious, loves playing with his older brothers, and is intrigued by learning new things. But there’s something unique about Grayson.

“Grayson was born and did not pass the newborn hearing screening on day one in the hospital,” said his mother, Madison McFarland. Shortly after birth, the family learned Grayson was deaf.

“Once you receive this diagnosis, I’d say the first few months are full of appointments, scheduling, phone calls, and paperwork—things we were not prepared for.”

But then came the Hope Infant Family Support Program, part of the County Office of Education. The program offers resources, including specialists who visit families at home to work with the child.

“Given that Grayson has a diagnosis of being deaf, they recommended Ms. Ingrid,” McFarland said. “They asked if I was interested in incorporating sign language into his journey. We said absolutely.”

Ingrid Swenson has been there for almost all of Grayson’s milestones.

“He received his first set of hearing aids at three months… He was implanted with cochlear implants at six and a half months old,” McFarland said.

“I would share strategies with the family about how to speak with him in ways that will build his listening skills, how to sign with him,” Swenson said. “It’s been really exciting to see his progress.”

For children with developmental delays or medical conditions that can lead to delays, early intervention is vital, said Hope Michel with the San Diego County Office of Education.

“We know that 80% of the brain is hardwired by the time a child is 3 years old,” Michel said.

She said the Early Education Department’s infant program currently serves 350 children, with a strong focus on cognitive, social, and emotional skills.

“Our purpose is to support families as they interact with their children,” Michel said. “While we’re doing that, we’re enhancing the child’s development within that child’s daily activities and routines.”

This also includes working with everyone in the family, including siblings.

“I would say even though it feels overwhelming, use the resources,” McFarland said. “The more people you have in your corner, the better it is, the easier it is to handle your situation, and the more confident you can become in your decisions.”

Anyone interested in resources or who has concerns about a child’s development can make a referral to the HOPE Infant Family Support Program at (619) 594-7416.

