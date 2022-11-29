Local pharmacies see surge in demand for flu and cold medicines

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With more and more people getting sick, local pharmacies are seeing cold and flu relief medicines flying off the shelves.

Pharmacies 10News spoke to said they are also running into some issues with suppliers.

Inside South Bay Pharmacy in Chula Vista, pharmacists are seeing a trend of more and more people coming since last month.

"This month we are seeing a lot go people with especially flu symptoms and they're confused on whether its covid or the flu," said Dr. Hala Jolagh, South Bay Pharmacy.

She said she now ordering three boxes worth of supplies instead of just one.

"Today especially after thanksgiving a lot of people are calling with - asking about if we have over-the-counter medication or the doctor sent them prescription medication for the flu," said Johagh.

The County Respiratory Virus Surveillance report released on November 23, shows the last week tracked there were 2,353 cases of the flu reported and 2,834 COVID-19 cases reported during the week of Nov. 23.

The number of flu cases more than doubled between October and November.

We drove around town to see what local pharmacies have in stock.

At Point Loma Shelter Island Drug, an employee said their store is just as busy.

"We can't keep them full," said Tammy, Point Loma Shelter Island Drug.

Tammy said she saw a spike in need when the pandemic began in 2020, and it's only increased.

"Plus, our warehouse is out of stock and that holds us back a lot from filling the shelves," she explained.

South Bay Pharmacy is seeing the same trend with suppliers.

"We have different suppliers so we try to get whatever they have available from the different suppliers," said Dr. Johagh.