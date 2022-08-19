Local Oscar-winner celebrates his 100th birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Peter Berkos of Rancho Bernardo, one of the oldest living Academy Award winners, celebrated his 100th birthday this week.

“Longevity has two sides," he told ABC 10News. "The joy of extended lifespan, but everybody else didn’t make it.”

Berkos grew up in Chicago, then joined the Army with his twin brother, Paul, during World War Two. While Paul went to Europe and served in many of the biggest battles, Berkos was assigned stateside to train pilots. A chance encounter on a momentous day in 1944 led to consideration of a live in movies. "June sixth. He was landing at Normandy and I was at the Hollywood Canteen dancing with Joan Crawford.”

After the war, Berkos moved to Hollywood with the intent to become a director. An opportunity arose to rise more quickly in his career by becoming a sound editor and Berkos never looked back, becoming one of the most respected experts on sound effects. He worked on dozens of films for Universal, which meant he spent many hours with the biggest names in the business. Among his many credits are "Touch of Evil" with Orson Welles, "The Great Waldo Pepper" with Robert Redford, and "Slapshot" with Paul Newman. Berkos is also beloved among classic sci-fi devotees for his work on the original Battlestar Galactica.

His biggest honor came in 1976, when Berkos was honored with a Special Achievement Oscar for his innovative work on the film "The Hindenburg", starring George C. Scott and Anne Bancroft. “It’s amazing how many doors it’s opened," Berkos said.

He retired in the mid-eighties, and settled in San Diego shortly thereafter. Dozens of friends and family traveled to celebrate his 100th birthday, coming from as far away as Paris.

When asked if he expected to live to 100, Berkos said he did. "well, I was aiming for it. In fact, at the present time, I’m aiming for 112. Sounds like fun!"