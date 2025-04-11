Local organizations offer free tax preparation services to San Diego families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the April 15 income tax filing deadline approaches, local organizations are stepping up to help families navigate the tax season, particularly those who may be eligible for credits but are unaware of their options.

The United Way of San Diego County is among the groups offering free assistance to those who may qualify.

"A lot of times people don’t know they’re even eligible for any credits," Nancy Sasaki, CEO and President of the United Way of San Diego, noted. “They don’t feel like they make enough money. So it’s a way to get the word out there that these tax credits may be eligible for you. And that you might be leaving money on the table if you don’t explore it."

Families earning $67,000 or less may qualify for various tax credits, and potential refunds can range from $100 to $1,000. However, many individuals may overlook these opportunities simply because they do not seek professional guidance.

"The people who are helping with the preparation ... are individuals who really care about giving back," Sasaki explained. "They have to go through extensive training. They may not be CPAs, or they might be. They may be bankers or they may not be. These are people who understand what the situations lower income families might be experiencing."

The free tax preparation service has made a significant impact in the community, assisting over 40,000 families each year and bringing millions of dollars back in federal and state refunds. Last year alone, the program brought in $39 million, saving families approximately $6 million in tax service fees.

Despite the benefits, many individuals remain unaware of their eligibility. "This is something people don’t necessarily know about and they’ll blow it off and say I’m not eligible," Sasaki cautioned. "About 20 percent of the people don’t even try, and you’re definitely leaving money on the table, so go for it."

Although it is too late to sign up for the free tax prep service this year, appointments for the next tax season typically open by the end of January. For families seeking support, local organizations encourage them to take advantage of these valuable resources.

Learn more about the United Way of San Diego County's tax prep service at https://uwsd.org/our-work/family-stability/free-tax-prep/

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.