Local organizations calling on San Diegans to donate items for migrants at the border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A group of local organizations is coming together and calling on San Diegans to donate items to help the migrants waiting at the border in anticipation of Title 42's expiration. They say this is a humanitarian crisis and are hoping community members step in to help.

The group is asking the public to donate items addressing basic needs, such as water, sleeping bags, feminine products and items for babies.



The items must be new or unused, and food products will not be accepted at this time.

Shane Harris with the People’s Association of Justice Advocates says he has been in contact with Mexican leaders and federal officials to take the donated items to migrants. The goal is for volunteers to physically cross the border to give out the items instead of handing them through the fence.

The group says their next goal is to reach out to the mayor of Tijuana and Baja's governor in hopes of also receiving donations from the other side.

The other local organizations involved in this effort include the San Diego Black Contractors Association, Madres y Familias Deportadas en Accion, the World Beat Cultural Center and the San Diego Central Black Chamber of Commerce.

If you’re interested in donating, you can visit the donation drop-off location at the San Diego Black Contractors Association's headquarters: 6125 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92114.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They're also accepting items at that location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Organizers are asking people to call them ahead of time at 619-354-8051 to let them know when they will drop off donations.