Local organization collecting costumes for kids affected by domestic abuse

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Candy and costumes: the basic ingredients to brew up a fun and normal Halloween. But holidays are anything but normal for families affected by domestic abuse at home.

That’s why one local organization, Your Safe Place, is working to help these families experience some Halloween spirit this year.

Your Safe Place is a Family Justice Center located downtown. They offer wrap-around services and support for victims of abuse or assault, free of charge, all year round.

On Tuesday, October 18th, they’re holding a special Halloween event for the kids of their clients.

“When parents are going through traumatic situations…trying to file restraining orders or other types of issues…this is a way we can support those adults too by taking something off their plates,” explained Diane Doherty, Executive Director, Your Safe Place.

At the event, their clients’ children will get to pick out a costume and trick or treat at stations set up around the center.

“It can just normalize their lives a little bit so they are doing what other children in their school or neighborhood are doing,” said Doherty.

The Halloween event is the brainchild of San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott who wanted to recycle her own kids’ costumes.

“So she thought…what am I doing with last year’s costumes? Let’s collect all these old costumes that our children have grown out of…that they’ve worn once for four hours and let’s put them to good use,” said Doherty.

Anyone interested in donating costumes or candy can drop items off at the Family Justice Center located downtown before the event begins at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can also donate financially to help with the services they offer year-round.

Your Safe Place: 619-533-6000 (Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

1122 Broadway, 2nd Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

24-hour San Diego Domestic Violence Hotline: 888-DV-LINKS (888-385-4657)