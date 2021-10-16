local organization bringing hope to those with rare disease

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One local organization is bringing hope to those with a rare brain disease called Huntington’s Disease. Sunday morning, hundreds gathered in Coronado to support those living with the disorder.

“It’s a genetic disease,” says Mindy Schroeder, the HDSA San Diego Chapter president. “Anyone who is a child of a parent with Huntington has a 50 percent chance of getting it.”

For individuals who have symptoms, it is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s Disease all in one.

“It starts right in the prime of your life, from the mid-30s to early 40s, typically with a mood disorder at the onset,” says Schroeder. “What happens over time is a movement disorder sets in, and people just lose their ability to do everything.”

Jennifer Hill, a local therapist, says she was a teenager when her mom started having symptoms.

“My mother had it, and she got really sick,” says Hill. “She started having all of those symptoms; she committed suicide when I was 15. Ever since then, it’s been my mission to raise money for this cause.”

Hill says she also tested positive for the disease. She doesn’t have any symptoms, but she’s using her experience to counsel others living with HD at her firm, Healing Hearts Counseling.

Organizers for the walk say they hope to raise $80,000 for research to help come up with genetic treatments.

“We haven’t found a cure yet, but researchers are working on it, and they’re very close to having a cure.”